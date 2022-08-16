Wood River
Joe H. Scroggins, 93, of Wood River passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022.
He was born March 18, 1929, in Alton. Joe enjoyed a long retirement from Shell Oil Company and spent his time golfing, fishing, fixing things that were not broken, and playing cards with friends. He spent the winter months at the Clerbrook resort community in Clermont, Florida, and the summer months home working and playing at Belk Park Golf Course. Throughout his life as a golfer, he logged at least 13 hole-in-ones. His family, friends, and anyone fortunate to cross paths remember him as kind, hardworking, and humble.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Helen Bell Scroggins, and four sons, Joe, David, John, and Mike. He is survived by two brothers and a sister in law, Jim, Rudy and Priscilla, and five adoring grandchildren and their spouses: Jason Scroggins of St. Louis; Eric Scroggins and Ryan Rawlings of St. Louis; Sean Scroggins of Alton; Katelyn (Scroggins) and Anthony Fuest of East Alton; and Amy Scroggins of Wood River.
There will be a celebration of life at his home on Saturday, August 27 from noon to 4pm. Condolences can be shared online at www.paynicfh.com and donations in lieu of flowers or any other respects can be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital of St. Louis, where his grandson received life-changing treatment as a child.