Jocelyn Barton, 74, passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at her home.
She was born on February 19, 1949, in Alton, IL the daughter of John I. and Jane A. (Boyle) Barton.
She was a graduate from Marquette High School. Jocelyn found her true calling in the field of nursing, where she dedicated herself to caring for others with boundless empathy. For several decades, she served as a dedicated nurse at St. Anthony's Hospital, where her gentle touch, reassuring smile, and tireless efforts brought comfort and solace to countless patients and their families. Beyond her professional accomplishment, Jocelyn was a devoted supporter of the St. Louis Zoo. She found immense joy in exploring the zoo's exhibits, marveling at the diverse array of animals, and relishing in the beauty of nature.
She is survived by her sisters, Stormy (Barton) White and Liz Briesacher; and nephews, Matt Briesacher, Alex Briesacher, and Anthony White.
Jocelyn was preceded in death by her parents.
A service will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral home in Alton, IL. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Saint Louis Zoo.
Online condolences can be given at www.kallalandschaaf.com