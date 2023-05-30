Joanna E. Warren, 84, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 12:03 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. She was born October 10, 1938, in Bloomington, Illinois. She retired from Illinois Central School Bus after over 15 years of dedicated service as a bus monitor in the Granite City School District. She had previously worked the food counter at the former Woolworth’s in downtown Granite City. She was a member of the Rooted Community Church in Granite City and enjoyed her visits to the casino. She cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by four children, Ruth Boswell of Austin, Texas, Renee (Frank) Derner of Cairo, Missouri, Jessie Warren of Granite City and Earl J. Warren of Granite City; ten grandchildren, Rebecca (Mike) Green, Frank (Jori) Derner, Derrick Emery, Robert Emery, Christopher Boswell, Shelby (Chris) Parinello, Nicholas (Ashley) Garner, Steven (Kayla) Garner, Amanda Warren and Josh (Reanna) Warren; nineteen great grandchildren; a sister, Kay (Tom) Abbott of Raleigh, North Carolina; two brothers, Bill Ditch of Vista, California and Kevin (Bobbi) Ditch of St. Louis; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virginia and Jesse Ditch; her former husband, Earl L. Warren; daughter-in-law, Brenda Warren; sister, Sandra Wichman and a brother, Mike Ditch.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, June 2, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Lisa Guilliams officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to TWIGS and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com