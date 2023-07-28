JoAnn Nulty, 89, of Bethalto and longtime resident of Rosewood Heights passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at her home. She was born February 11, 1934 in Ozark, IL to Ray and Laura (Taylor) Bethel. She married Walter Nulty Jr. December 22, 1956 in Ozark, IL. JoAnn worked for Jun Construction and Rosewood Pet Hospital as a receptionist prior to retiring. She enjoyed flowers, animals and feeding birds. She was an avid Cardinals Fan. JoAnn was artistic and was good with crafts, she handmade every birthday card. Spending time on the River Road and in Grafton gave her great enjoyment but nothing was greater than the love she had for her family and the time she spent with them.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years Walter L. Nulty Jr, of Bethalto; son, Greg (Chris) Nulty of Washington, IL; daughters, Pam (Joe) Hawkins of High Ridge, MO and Angie (John) Becker of Alton, IL; six grandchildren, Karissa Soltys, Daniel Nulty, Rebekah Kleinsmith, Alayna Nulty, Walter Becker and Johnny Becker; seven great grandchildren and a sister, Garnelle Trover of Vienna, IL.
Visitation will be from noon until the time of procession to the graveside at 1 p.m., Monday, July 31, 2023 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Graveside services will be held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. In lieu of flowers memorials can be to the American Heart Association.