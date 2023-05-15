Joan Faye Richards died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Joan was born August 12, 1938, in East St. Louis, IL to the late Glenn and Elsie (Blue) Carroll.
Joan became a typist and stenographer at a young age and her first job was at city hall in downtown St. Louis, where she met her husband Gene. She worked full time and after a long career, she retired from CJ Schlosser Accounting firm in Alton. Joan loved her family and her pets. She was a great cook and homemaker. Joan enjoyed watching her favorite movies and spending time with her beloved family. She was known for her kindness and love for all.
Joan married Gene "Harold" Richards on May 14, 1964 and he survives. In addition to her husband, she leaves behind three children and their families, Tim Martin of Alton, Ann and Jeff Trubey of Thompson's Station, TN, and Warren and Noelle Richards of Godfrey. Joan was a loving grandmother to Michael and Christie Martin, Milissa Martin, Sophie Trubey, Emma Trubey, and Owen Trubey. She was great-grandmother to Alivia Shea and Amelia Shea, and Blake Kimbrell. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, and three brothers.
Visitation will be held Monday, May 15, 2023, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10:00 am at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton with Pastor Pastor Dale Barnhurst officiating.
Burial will take place in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 5 A's.
