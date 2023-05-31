Jo Ann Lucas, age 80 of Pocahontas, IL, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Highland, IL.
She was born on Thursday, April 29, 1943, in Belleville, IL, the daughter of Thomas and Virginia (nee Brummitt) Hayden.
On Saturday, January 14, 1967, she married Thomas E. Lucas at E. St. Louis, IL, who survives.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pierron, IL.
Jo Ann grew up in Fairmont City and attended Catholic Schools. She and her husband moved to Collinsville and lived there from 1967 to 1993, when they moved to Highland. She worked for the Collinsville School District #10, in the cafeteria, from 1982 to 2004. She then began working part time at the Highland Home, in the kitchen, from 2004 to 2013. She enjoyed bingo, bus trips and especially her grandchildren. She and her husband owned thoroughbred race horses, they travelled to many places to watch them race, Kentucky, Ohio, Mississippi, Arkansas, Chicago and Collinsville.
Survivors include:
Husband - Thomas E. Lucas, Pocahontas, IL
Son - Thomas T. (Kelly) Lucas, Troy, IL
Daughter - Edie J. (David) May, Edwardsville, IL
Daughter - Christine L. (George) Ford, Highland, IL
Son - Thad D. (Rebecca) Lucas, Smithton, IL
Grandchild - Krystle Terziu
Grandchild - Kristy Wright
Grandchild - Devon May
Grandchild - Bella May
Grandchild - Vincent (Megan) Gonzales
Grandchild - Lucas (Shayna) Ford
Grandchild - Taylor (Jared) Mabrey
Grandchild - Evan Lucas
Grandchild - Reagan Lucas
Grandchild - Jenna Lucas
Grandchild - Ty Lucas
Great Grandchild - Jaylen Jokisch
Great Grandchild - Beau Lymann
Great Grandchild - Kiera Gonzales
Great Grandchild - Zoey Gonzales
Great Grandchild - Stetson Ford
Great Grandchild - Camryn Mabrey.
She was preceded in death by:
Father - Thomas L. Hayden
Mother - Virginia L. Hayden
Sister - Gloria Walker.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Private Graveside Service will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat. G. Jakel, Pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, officiating.
Private Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.