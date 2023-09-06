Jimmy W. Ray Kie Jr., 25, of Pontoon Beach, IL passed away at 10:01 p.m. Sun. Sept. 3, 2023 at his home after a battle with Bone Marrow complications.
He was born Aug. 18, 1998 in St. Louis, MO to Schunda Hutchins of St. Louis and Jimmy R. Kie Sr. of Granite City, IL.
Jimmy was a phlebotomist and a member of First Free Will Baptist Church in Brooklyn, IL. He loved being with his friends and famiy as well as going out for Mexican food and margaritas.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his Grandmother: Lula Kie; Great-Grandparents: Mary L. Collier, Annie Mae Brown and Theodis Brown; and an Uncle: Willie Kie III.
In addition to his Mother and Father, he is survived by: Step-Father: Preston Kitchen 4 brothers: Jarrett Hardwick, Jashon (Brittany Hostetter) Kie, Jaron (Constance) Boyd and Jordan Hutchins; 4 Sisters: Jamia Kie, Prescious Kitchen, Kyla Gerhardt and Kim Pham: Grandmother: Hannah Hutchins; Grandfather: Willie Kie Jr.; and Aunts and Uncles: Dafney Hutchins, Virginia (Frederick) Patterson, Barbara Ann (Carl) Wiley, Loretta (Stacey) Greer, Linda (Michael) Wardlow, Genevieve (Lamont) Jones, Brian (Gerrie) Kie; Scharad Hutchins, Kaplan Batchman and Jonathan Williams;
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of a prayer service at 2:00 p.m. Sat. Sept. 9, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. A Repass will be held immediately following at The American Legion Post #365, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville, IL 62234 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
