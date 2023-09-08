Enid Jill Price, 81, passed away at 9:18 p.m., Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at her home, surrounded by the love of her family.
She was born on February 22, 1942 in Winona, Minnesota and was the daughter of the late Stanley Jackson and Phylis Doretha (Johns) Kling.
When Jill was just two years old, her father was killed during World War II. Her mother later married Paul Gresham, and together they raised Jill along with her two brothers.
At the age of 10, the family relocated to the Bethalto area where Jill graduated from Civic Memorial High School. She went on to obtain her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, and taught for a brief period with the Bethalto School District.
She married Richard Taylor Price on June 16, 1962 in Bethalto, where they spent the first years of their marriage. In 1976, they relocated to Jersey County, where Jill worked as a Substitute Teacher for Jersey Community Unit School District #100 for many years.
Throughout their 61 years of marriage, Richard and Jill shared in many blessings, including three sons, two grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Her faith was an integral part of her life, and she relied heavily on it to get her through some of the most difficult parts of her life, most especially with the loss of two of her sons, Kevin Taylor in 1981 as a result of a motor vehicle accident at the age of 16 and Eric Lynn in 1987 in a drowning accident at the age of 15.
She will be fondly remembered by all who knew her for her love of nature and animals and her unwavering faith and perseverance in life.
Surviving are her husband, Richard Price of Dow; a son and daughter in-law, Chad Wayne Price and Robin Goheen of Dow; two grandchildren, Andrew Taylor (Heather) Price of Bethalto and Anna (Timothy Christopher) Dixon of Godfrey; a great grandson, Enzo Taylor Price; three great granddaughters, Arlo James Price and Sophia Michelle and Piper Leigh Dixon; as well as a brother and sister in-law, Pete and Pam Gresham of Branson, Missouri.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Wednesday, with dear family friend David Harguss, officiating.
Burial will follow alongside her two sons at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association, in care of the funeral home.
