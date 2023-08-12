Jessie Hartman

Grafton
Jessie Ernestine (Murphy) Hartman passed away with her family by her side on August 10, 2023.
Jessie had a wonderful life that began in a little rock house next to the Mississippi River where she was born on April 3, 1941, to Russell and Frances Murphy. She often shared stories of her life as a child, that included long walks to school and toting around her baby brother, Pat, on her hip.
On Christmas day of 1971, she married Robert (Bob) Hartman. One of the many stories she loved to share was of her wedding day adventures with her new husband, sister, Margie, and brother-in-law, John. Jessie was known to her family as the “Big Rabbit”, a name given to her by her nieces and nephew on one of the many walks she took with them down Cache Hollow Road.
More often than not, gifts to her always included a rabbit of some sort. Jessie was always up for a good shopping trip or better yet—a trip to the casino. She worked as a bookkeeper for the Brussels School District for over 30 years. Bob and Jessie enjoyed traveling and were fortunate enough to go on several cruises and see so much of the U.S. together.
Jessie loved spending time with her grandchildren, playing games and spoiling them at Christmas with mounds of gifts. She had a love for animals, especially dachshunds, and had several beloved ones over the years.
Jessie had a great sense of humor and her laugh was contagious brightening the room. She could always tell a good joke. One of her favorite things to do was to share funny quotes from her grandchildren as they were growing up.
Jessie was blessed with a family who deeply loved her. She is survived by her husband, Bob; children, Angie (Tim) Klaas and Dan (Jamie) Hartman; six grandchildren, Allison, Darren, and Morgan Klaas and Barrett, James, and Chloe Hartman; and a sister, Shirley Kinder. Her parents and siblings, Frank, Pat, and Margie Murphy welcomed her into Heaven.
A private graveside service will take place at a later date.
In honor of her love for animals, memorials can be made to the Riverbend Humane Society.
