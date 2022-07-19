Zora Lee Young, 93, passed away unexpectedly in the morning hours of Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the home of her daughter and devoted caregiver in Jerseyville.
She was born on August 16, 1928 and was the last surviving of six children born to the late Wilbert and Lillian (Morris) Duff.
Zora was born in Supply, Arkansas and at the age of 13, relocated to Jersey County with her family where she attended Grafton schools.
She was employed for periods of time at Owens-Illinois Glass Works and later in life as a caregiver for HomeInstead Senior Care as well as an independent caregiver. Zora possessed a hard work ethic and a strong desire put the needs of others before her own, she was always looking for something to keep her busy and help those around her.
Surviving are a daughter, Sandra Fowler of Jerseyville; three sons and a daughter in-law, Rodger and Sherry Holden of Yellville, Arkansas and David and Greg Holden, both of Jerseyville; along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Janet Lee Flowers; two brothers, Crestal and Darrell Duff; as well as three sisters, Mary Ann Jobe, Indela Lester and Owretha Zimmerman.
No services will be held.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to Alzheimer’s Association, in care of Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, who has been entrusted with arrangements.
