Wilton Eugene Moore, 82, of Brighton, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at his home.
He was born on October 9, 1938, in Commerce, Mo to the late Harvey and Anna (Hensley) Moore.
Eugene married Gracie Ryder on January 30, 1960, in Granite City. She survives.
He served our country in the United States Navy, was a journeyman machinist at Owens Illinois, and was a member of Brighton Christian Church.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Gracie; daughter Jeanne (Scott) Beilsmith of Brighton; three sons, Jim (Pam) Moore of Brighton, Tom Moore of Brighton, and Tim Moore of Piasa; eighteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; three sisters, Joyce (Curt) Smay, Patty King, Pam (Mike) Green; two brothers Gary Moore and Rick (Vanessa) Moore.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Anna; son Jerry Moore.
Eugene has donated his body to science with no services scheduled.
Memorials may be made to Brighton Christian Church.
