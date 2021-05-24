Wilma Elliott, 98, of Brighton, IL passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Willow Rose Rehab and Health Care in Jerseyville, IL.
Wilma was born September 5, 1922, in Carrollton, IL, to George Schroeder and Verna (Mitchell) Schroeder.
She was married to her beloved husband, Newton Elliott, Jr., for 58 years until his death in 2004. The couple had two children, Dr. William (Sandy) Elliott of Paris, IL, and Pamela (Gordon) Young of Brighton, IL.
Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sister, Pauline Langer of Carrollton.
She is survived by her son and daughter; nephew, John Langer of Carrollton; two grandchildren, Camille (Bryon) Kuglin of Paris, IL and Samantha (Paul) Volstorf of Paris, IL; five great-grandchildren, William Cooper, Cassius Costa, and Cormack Shuman Kuglin, and Elliotte Camille, Charles Lochenvar, Adam Paul, and Andrew Jeffrey Volstorf.
Wilma enjoyed a wonderful career as an elementary school teacher, primarily in the Alton Public School system. After 45 years of teaching hundreds of children to read, Wilma was able to relax and enjoy hours of reading herself. An avid reader, she made frequent use of her Hayner Public Library card. Wilma was a life-long member of the Carrollton Methodist Church where she joined her sister, Pauline, as an organist and pianist.
During the last few years of her life, Wilma lived under the loving care of her daughter, Pam, and with the generosity of her son-in-law, Jiggers. Her constant and loyal companion and entertainment was Pam’s Yorkshire Terrier, Sam.
Graveside services will be held at Carrollton City Cemetery in Carrollton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 108 Fifth Street, Carrollton.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association in care of Airsman-Hires Funeral Home at PO Box 112, Carrollton, IL 62016. Online condolences can be left at: www.airsman-hires.com.
