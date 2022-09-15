William Theodore "Bill" Thurston Sr., 97, formerly of Jerseyville, died at 9:13 p.m., Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Carriage Crossing Senior Living Center in Rochester, surrounded by his loving family.
Surviving are four children:
Jean (Carl) Runkel
Jane Runkel
Jill Thurston
CMSGT William T. (Mary) Thurston II
Two brothers:
Richard Thurston
John Thurston
Sister in-law: Kathleen Turner
10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville with Rev. Joel Lohr officiating.
Burial will follow at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Jerseyville with the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 Color Guard conducting full military honors.
Memorials may be given to St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School, in care of the funeral home.