obit stock color

William Theodore "Bill" Thurston Sr., 97, formerly of Jerseyville, died at 9:13 p.m., Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Carriage Crossing Senior Living Center in Rochester, surrounded by his loving family. 

Surviving are four children: 

Jean (Carl) Runkel 

Jane Runkel

Jill Thurston

CMSGT William T. (Mary) Thurston II

Two brothers:

Richard Thurston

John Thurston

Sister in-law: Kathleen Turner

10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren 

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville with Rev. Joel Lohr officiating. 

Burial will follow at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Jerseyville with the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 Color Guard conducting full military honors. 

Memorials may be given to St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School, in care of the funeral home. 