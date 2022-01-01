William “Pete” Middleton, 85, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Jersey Community Hospital, surrounded by his family.
Pete was born on July 18, 1936 in Alton, Illinois to Addie Jane and William Middleton.
He married Wilma (Rogers) Middleton on June 25, 1958.
He retired from Jefferson Smurfit/Boxboard in 1998 to spend quality time with his family.
Pete was known as an avid hunter, fisherman and scuba diver. In his younger years, He and Wilma enjoyed spending time at the roller skating rink together.
Pete and Wilma spent the first two years of their marriage residing in Virginia, where Pete was serving with the United States Army.
Following his retirement, he enjoyed spending time at his second home in Mountain Home, Arkansas, where he and his family would fish, swim, camp and boat at the lake.
Later in life, Pete and Wilma developed a passion for flea markets and antiques, including both buying and selling.
In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters and in-laws.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Wilma Middleton; three daughters, Melody Middleton, LeAnn (Greg) Varble and Kristi Middleton; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, who he loved dearly.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Tuesday at Dow Southern Baptist Church.
Burial will follow at Newbern Cemetery with full military honors being conducted.
Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the American Diabetes Association.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com