William Morgan

William “Bill” Hillery Morgan, 90, a longtime resident of Roxana, IL sadly passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023 in Jerseyville, IL.
Bill was born in Gillespie on May 20, 1932, the middle child of Charles Hopson Morgan and Ethel Kate (Manuel) Morgan. In 1952, Bill met the love of his life, Irma Jean Wilson of Alton, and eloped on February 20, 1953. Bill and his wife moved to Fort Leonard Wood, MO during his service in the US Army where he was a Motor Transport Operator. After his service, he relocated his family to Roxana where they lived for 66 years, retiring from Olin Corporation Winchester Ammunition after 44 years as a machinist. In mid-December of 2022, they moved to The Villas of Holly Brook. Bill was a longtime member of the Bethalto Church of God spending many years volunteering his time serving coffee and donuts for Sunday School. He and his wife were members of “Run for the Son” Christian Motorcycle Club enjoying numerous rides to homecomings and other events offering free water and biblical information.
In addition to his wife of almost 70 years, he is survived and missed deeply by three daughters: Sherry Morgan Fritz of AZ, Linda Morgan (Glenn) Miller of KS, and Emily Morgan (Greg) Eubanks of IL; five grandchildren: Lori Womack Risch of AZ, William Jacob Tucker, Gregory Kane Eubanks and Morgan Haylee (Don) Franke of IL; Joshua Dalton (Britney) Bell of KS; and seven great grandchildren: Morgan Cole Risch, Braeden Mikhail Risch, Kirstin Kennedy Risch and Kaidence Sheridan Risch of AZ, William Brody Tucker of IL, Haylee Nicole Bell and Mia Morgan Bell of KS. There are also many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Bill was a hard-working man of integrity with strong values and an extraordinary sense of humor. He never complained, judged, or spoke an unkind word to anyone. His exemplary character was noticed by all. Bill was often seen sporting baseball caps and proudly wore his NASCAR hat from his Richard Petty driving experience where he impressed family and staff with his exceptional driving skills and speed around the track. Bill spent many hours in his garage sanctuary utilizing his mechanical talents and skills repairing cars, motorcycles and small engines as well as his passion of restoring his 64 Buick Wildcat which he enjoyed entering in local auto shows and winning trophies. Bill’s love of all things cars and speed was legendary and those who knew him have their own stories to tell. He could be heard several blocks away before arriving at his destination. His three daughters fondly remember their father chauffeuring them to church on Sunday mornings as he floored his 64 Wildcat with the goal of reaching 100mph before the top of the hill by Olin Brass on Route 3. He always succeeded claiming he was cleaning out the carburetor as his children giggled with delight, flashing his big smile revealing laugh lines that lit up his face. Bill’s wife and daughters hold close to their hearts precious memories of family vacations on Lake Norfork and the Mississippi River filled with friends, laughter and humorous stories throughout the years, most of all, memories of love. He’d start every morning on the lake telling his children, “Today, I’m going to ski you ’til you drop,” and from sunrise to sunset, he did. Bill spent many hours handcrafting kites and sleds for his family’s amusement. Bill was kindhearted, witty, fun, adventurous, intelligent and the epitome of unconditional love always lending a helping hand to others. He had an amazing energy that comforted those around him. Bill was the patriarch of his family who adored and respected him wholeheartedly.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Charles Eugene Morgan and Robert Lee Morgan. A Celebration of Life will be held at Paynic Home for Funerals in East Alton on March 16. Visitation will commence at 2pm until services begin at 3pm. A dinner in his honor will be hosted by Bethalto Church of God following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jerseyville Villas of Holly Brook to help build a man’s garage for residents. Send donations to: The Villas of Holly Brook Bill Morgan’s Memorial 1318 IL-109 Jerseyville, IL 62052
