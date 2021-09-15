William Martin Kovach, 62, died at 2:09 p.m., Friday, September 10, 2021 at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.
He was born on July 14, 1959 in Jersey County, one of two children born to Alex and Norma Jane (Mans) Kovach.
From a very young age, Bill possessed a strong work ethic and began working for Jim Bean, as well as working side by side with his father on the family farm. While life took Bill’s career in a different direction, he remained passionate about farming and always held on to the dream of making it a living. While that dream never came full circle, he did take great pride in making his home on a piece of the family land. Bill spent countless hours sitting in his truck or on his 4-wheeler, taking in the beauty of the nature that surrounded him and watching over his property.
He was employed with various companies in the construction field, ranging from home building to concrete finishing, ultimately owning and operating his own business, Kovach Construction, until his health required him to retire in 2007.
He married the former Elizabeth Wallace on September 9, 2009 in Jerseyville. While their time together was all too brief, they were there for one another through the good times and the bad, for the past 12 years.
Also surviving are four children, Heather Kovach and her significant other, Brett Ridge, of Jerseyville, Marty Kovach of Gillespie, Amanda and Glen McGrew of Jerseyville and Amy Kovach and her significant other, Christian Upchurch, of Gillespie; three grandchildren, Lillian Henderson and Noah and Jacob Schafer; along with many extended family members and friends, including a very special cousin, Cindy Medford of Brighton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Jeannie Wisnasky and a step-daughter, Courtney Coats.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family in care of the funeral home.