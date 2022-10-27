William Gimlin, 63, passed away on October 20, 2022 at his home. He was born on September 3, 1959 in Jerseyville to Franklin & Elva “Sue” Gimlin, Sr. William was a Union carpenter out of Wood River. He is survived by his siblings: Franklin Gimlin, Jr., Janice Shook, and Diane Benner. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister: Sarah Alice Gimlin. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11:00 am at Kane Cemetery in Kane, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home.
ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS