William “Ed” Koenig, 86, of Dow, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at his residence. He was born on July 18, 1935, in Michael, Calhoun County, Illinois, the fourth of six children to Charles A. and Alma (Roentz) Koenig. He married Marjorie (Fink) Koenig on June 11, 1960, in Beatrice, Nebraska.
Ed graduated from Jersey Community High School in 1953. He was a pilot in the Air Force and Active Reserves flying B-25 bombers, KC-97 tankers, C-124 Globemaster, and C-9A Nightingale, to name a few, retiring with the rank of Major. Outside the Air Force, he enjoyed flying his Cessna 172 via a private airstrip he constructed on his farm. One of Ed’s greatest moments was teaching his son and two daughters to fly, with all of his children earning their private pilot’s license. In addition to his love of flying, Ed enjoyed farming over 1000 acres in Jersey County with his father and son. He also served as a member of the Jersey County Board for over 26 years fighting to protect the freedoms of county residents.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Jean Heath and Doris Hall, and one brother, Charles J. Koenig. He is survived by two siblings, Edna Melcher and Ervin (Colleen) Koenig; his three children, Edward (Angie) Koenig, Judy (Steve) Croxford, and Diane (Dave) Wendell; 14 grandchildren, Sharon Koenig, Jennifer (Corey) Seiber, Amanda (Bryan) Wiebeck, Rachel Koenig, Katie (Robert) Price, Alex, Ryan and Cody Croxford, Dan (Kelly) Wendell, Kathleen, Matt, Mark, Alan and Christine Wendell; and 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, Illinois, with recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Jerseyville, with Father Hyland Smith officiating.
Ed will be laid to rest in the St. Francis Xavier Cemetery with military honors being conducted by the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 Color Guard.
Memorials may be made to Holy Ghost Catholic Church or St. Francis/Holy Ghost School where his children and grandchildren attended.