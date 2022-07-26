William Carraway

William Michael "Mike" Carraway, 62, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022 at his home.
He was born on October 31, 1959 in St. Louis, MO, the son of Donald Eugene and Myrtle Marie (Campbell) Carraway.
Mike worked as a Chrome Plater for Triangle Plating. He loved hunting and fishing and being outdoors. Mike will be remembered as a hard worker who loved his grandkids and family.
In addition to his mother, Myrtle; he is survived by his long term companion, Carol Dudley; three children, Ryan Carraway, Michelle Carraway, Christina Carraway, two step-sons, Ronnie Dudley, Rick and Melissa Dudley, and an adopted daughter, Maycee Carraway; three siblings and their spouses, Randy and Kathi Carraway, Tammy and Sherman Sumner, and Kim Hodgkiss and her companion, Shaun Bowman; numerous grandchildren; a special grandson, Alex Retherford; a much loved nephew, Ronnie "Buddy" Hodgkiss; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Eugene Carraway.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 29, 2022 from 4:00 pm until the time of a Celebration of Life at 7:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey with Pastor Jon Sander officiating.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a private family burial will take place at a later date.
