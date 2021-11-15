William A. “Bill” Stack, 72, of Brighton, passed away at 10:57 am on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Christian Hospital Northeast.
He was born on November 16, 1948, in Highland, IL, to the late James H. Sr. and Frances M. (Rotter) Stack.
Bill served our country in the United States Army, being stationed in Korea during Vietnam. He is a member of Jerseyville American Legion, Wood River VFW, Alton Moose, and Tri County Rod and Gun Club. Bill worked as a Lab Technician for HWRT. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
Bill married Barbara Wilson on October 16, 1971 in Granite City. She survives. Together they have two daughters Christy (Scott) Johnson of Brighton and Melissa (Develyn) Cameron of Brighton; seven grandchildren Jonathan Parker, Aleah Cohrs, Monica Baker, Brian Johnson, Preston Baker, Lamonte Poole, and Develyn Poole; nephews Stephen Stack and Matthew Schmid; nieces Donna and Lisa Schmid.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Sr. and Frances; sister Kathryn Schmid; brother James Stack Jr.
Visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of funeral service at 12 on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery in Edwardsville
Memorials may be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.
