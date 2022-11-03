Willa Morrissey, 71, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, October 29, 2022, with a smile on her lips and a song in her heart… which was probably Raw Hide.
She accomplished everything she set out to do in life. She was a force; witty, big hearted, and the life of the party.
She was devoted to her kids Matt, John (Michael), and Maddie (Brian and grandbaby Josie), as well as her siblings Kathy (John Henry), Tom (Maribeth), Butch (Linda),Terry (Al), and Martha (Tommy). Those who knew her knew she was exceptionally unique. Our phones aren’t ringing tonight. It’s too quiet.
A private ceremony will be held with her closest family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Make a Wish Foundation.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.
