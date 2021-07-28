Wilbur Dean Huff, 84, died peacefully at 11:15 a.m., Friday, July 23, 2021 at his residence in Ruyle Township.
He was born in Jersey County, Illinois on April 1, 1937, and was the son of the late George O. and Beulah (Moore) Huff.
He served his country honorably with the United States Marine Corp., and was a proud 32 Degree Mason.
Growing up in a large family, Dean learned early on the values of self perseverance, hard work, determination, and loyalty. He was fiercely devoted to his family, and worked hard every day of his life to provide for them. Along the way, he quietly assisted many family members and friends, never wanting any fuss, along with many charitable causes.
Raised in the rural areas of Medora, he later was able to purchase the farm that he had always dreamed of as a child.
Dean was truly a self made man, and accomplished the American dream through hard work rising from a poor background to becoming a successful businessman, owning and operating an industrial painting company, Huff Painting, for many years before retiring and enjoying the fruits of his labor.
He married the former Clara Martin on April 8, 1960 and together created a successful marriage that spanned 61 years, and considered it a true blessing that he was able to share those years with such a wonderful person.
Surviving are his wife, Clara Huff of Jerseyville; a son, Carl Dean Huff, and his companion, Mariette Verhoeven of Minneapolis, Mn.; a daughter and son in-law, Beth Ann and Chad Hurley of Daphne, Al.; six grandchildren, Amber Summers of Medora, Nelson Harris of Minneapolis, Mn., and Olivia, Adia, Nola Belle and Kyah Hurley of Daphne, Al.; two great grandchildren, Rebel and Haiden; and a sister, Donna Huff of Alton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Aaron Dean Summers; four sisters, Wilma Stone, Mary Lou Plummer, Gloria Lenington, and Della Heater; and five brothers, Frank Huff, Donald "Perk" Huff, Louis "George" Huff, Leslie "Whitey" Huff and Charles Huff.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021. Rev. Joel Lohr will officiate.
Burial will be in Maple Lawn Cemetery in Medora.
Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association.