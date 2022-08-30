Wilbert Schwab

Wilbert F. Schwab, 91, of Brighton, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at the Villas of Holly Brook in Jerseyville.
He was born on November 14, 1930, in Carlinville, to the late Edward and Marie (Schaefer) Schwab.
Wilbert married Clara A. Schmidt on April 30, 1955, in Jerseyville. She survives.
He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, but was never deployed overseas. He worked for Laclede Steel in Alton and was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Brighton.
Wilbert is survived by his wife, Clara, daughters Karen (Ron) Saale of Godfrey and Audra (Jim) Malotte of Omaha, NB; one son Kevin (Sandra) Schwab of Jerseyville;5 grandchildren Jonathan, Meagan, Kristen, Emily, and Jacob; sister Luzetta Schwab and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Marie; two sisters Edwarda Kallal and Nelda Schwab; brother Martin Schwab.
Memorial Mass will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Brighton.
Burial will follow at a later date at St. Francis Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be made to Land of Lincoln Honor Flight or Masses
Anderson Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com