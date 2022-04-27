Wilbert Davis

Wilbert Verlin “Webb” Davis, 91, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at his residence.
He was born at the family home in Jersey County, Illinois on August 17, 1930, the last surviving of eleven children born to Charles A. and Ruth Goldie (Doyle) Davis.
He married the former Gladys Vera Martin on December 13, 1952 in Corning, Arkansas and together they shared in many wonderful memories together throughout their 55 years of marriage.
Webb was employed with Owens-Illinois prior to the plants closure, at which time he accepted a position with St. Louis Dye Cast in St. Charles, Missouri.
He was a faithful member of Jerseyville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness. Webb’s joy in life was that of sharing with and teaching others the bible’s truths and helping all to see that soon the earth will a paradise, as promised by God and his son, Christ Jesus.
Surviving are a son and daughter in-law, Thomas and Doris Davis of East Alton; five grandchildren, Andrew Campbell, Karen Baggett, Kristi Adames, Alicia Kish and John Davis; nine great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gladys on September 30, 2008; a son, John Timothy “Ole” Davis on September 22, 1980; a daughter, Melodie Louise “WeeGee” Clark on January 22, 2021; four sisters, Goldie Davis, Irene Davis, Dorothy Keys and Viola Ridenouer; as well as six brothers, Jimmy Davis, Claude Davis, Clarence “Jack” Davis, Clyde Davis, Albert “Happy” Davis and Charles Davis.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 29 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Saturday. Brother Tony Roettgers will officiate.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to Jerseyville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, in care of the funeral home.
