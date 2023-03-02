Wayne Ware

Wayne M. Ware, 70, passed away on March 2, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. He was born on September 30, 1952 in Rolla, Missouri to Marvin L. & Viola M. (Rowland) Ware. Wayne married Barbara Hill on November 5, 1971 in Steelville, Missouri. Wayne loved his wife, children, and grandchildren more than anything in the world. When he was young, he started working on the farm with his dad and then he became a truck driver, carpenter, and equipment operator. He was a “Jack-of- all-Trades” but enjoyed working with his son, Chris the most at their business, Ware Construction. Wayne loved animals and was often known as “The Animal Whisperer” and loved feeding his birds. Wayne also loved to travel, especially going to see the ocean and would take his kids there every year. He had a love for coin collecting, loved going to see his friends at the gas station, and drag racing. Wayne also loved hot rods and his favorite hot rod was a ’57 Chevy that he put together himself. He never met a stranger, would do anything for anyone, and the world was a much better place with him in it. He is survived by his wife: Barbara Ware; his children: Chris (Pam) Ware, Michelle (Jamie) Miller, and Angie Bell; his grandchildren: Devan, Brock, Madison K., Natia, Tiffany, Colt, Madison G., Courtney, Brady, Ashley, and Emily; his great grandchildren: Liam, Landyn, Lorenzo, Aaron, Hailey, Claire, and Harrison Lee; his siblings: Joan (Virgil) Bouse and Sheila (Scott) Jopling; his sister-in-laws: Dorothy Huff, Margaret (Kenny) Summers, Linda (Dale) Jones, Norma (Larry) Blakenship, and Joyce (Ray) Tucker; and his several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister: Jane Ware, In-Laws: Clinton & Claudine Hill, and brother-in-laws: Bob Hill and Roger Parker. Visitation will be held on March 3, 2023 from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place on March 3, 2023 at Alexander Funeral Home. Pastor Joel Lohr will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Per Wayne’s wishes, cremation will take place after the funeral service.
