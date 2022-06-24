Walter Hunn

Walter H. “Wally” Hunn, 79, died at 2:55 a.m., Wednesday, June 23, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville, Illinois.
He was born on December 26, 1942 in West Alton, Missouri, one of five children born to the late Lawrence and Lillian (Wunderlich) Hunn and was a 1961 graduate of Southwestern High School.
He married the former Vivian Loreita Pruiett on April 28, 1962 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Carrollton. Throughout their 60 years of marriage, they were blessed with three children and the joys of their grandchildren and great grandchildren that followed.
Wally was a true sportsman who enjoyed fishing, goose and duck hunting and was known for giving away more game than he kept. He also enjoyed spending time on the open road on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and listening to Johnny Cash.
Wally was employed as a farmer for many years, as well as a cross country truck driver, affording him the opportunity to see all but three states in his lifetime.
Wally lived a life centered on three principles: God, Family and Friends. His greatest love was to gather everyone together to visit and enjoy a good barbeque.
Surviving are his wife, Loreita Hunn of Medora; three children and their spouses, Steve and Vonna Hunn of Rockbridge, Becky and Rusty Farmer of Jerseyville and Jeff and Angie Hunn of Shipman; six grandchildren, Nate (Tonya) Hunn, Jason (Hilary) Hunn, Cody Hunn, Dane Farmer, Molly Hunn and Elle Farmer; eight great grandchildren, Whitney, Michael, Victoria, Layla, Ella, Rawlin and Emmy.
Wally was a hard and honest worker, living by the motto “A man’s handshake is his word”, who worked hard to support his family. He will forever be loved and missed by them all.
Per his wishes, cremation rights will be accorded. A private service will be held at a later date.
“Remember – Fill not your heart with pain and sorrow, but remember me in every tomorrow. Remember the joy, the laughter, the smile. I’ve only gone to rest for a little while. Although my leaving causes pain and grief, my going has eased my hurt and given me relief. So dry your eyes and remember me, not as I am now, but as I used to be. Because I will remember you all, and look on with a smile. Understand in your hearts, I’ve only gone to rest for a little while”
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com