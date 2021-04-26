Virginia Lucille Egelhoff, 92, died April 9, 2020 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jerseyville.
She was born on April 27, 1927 in Jersey County, the daughter of John Henry and Milre Joyce (Davis) Feyerabend.
Virginia was a homemaker and a longtime member of Peace United Church of Christ in Jerseyville, where she volunteered weekly for over 40 years.
Virginia married Clarence C. Egelhoff on April 9, 1948 at Peace United Church of Christ in Jerseyville. Clarence preceded her in death in 1999.
Virginia is survived by two sons, Ron and Linda Egelhoff of Austin, Texas and their three children, Monica (Jeff) McElvain, Jackie (Jason) Wright and Brian Egelhoff; Bruce Egelhoff and his partner, John Meehan, of Alton and Bruce’s two sons, Jason Egelhoff and Brandon (Niki) Egelhoff; along with six great grandchildren.
Also surviving is a sister, Barbara Cartwright of Saint Louis, Missouri and a brother and sister in-law, Neal “Bink” and Loretta Feyerabend of Georgia; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Gerladine Short, Mary Ellen Feyerabend and twin sisters, Elva and Belva Feyerabend; as well as three brothers, Harold, John D. and Robert Feyerabend.
Virginia was a well known citizen of Jerseyville and lived a full and productive life and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
A graveside memorial service was held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to Peace United Church of Christ – Kitchen Workers, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who was entrusted with arrangements.
