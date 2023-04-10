Virginia L. Randolph, 76, of Dow, peacefully passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
She was born on September 18, 1946, in Chicago to the late Quinten and Thelma (Dively) Luster.
Virginia married Gene F. Randolph on July 24, 1984, in Jerseyville. He preceded her in death on August 1, 2022.
She worked at Olin Corporation as a maintenance dispatcher. Virginia was a faithful member of Dow Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her yard, tending to her flower beds and landscaping, swimming, and riding her bike. She and her husband Gene loved traveling together, going to the beach, cruising, and camping, but most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Virginia is survived by three daughters Heather Bivens of Marysville, WA, Jennifer (Keith) Maulden of O’Fallon, MO, and Heidi (George) Plunkett of Fieldon, IL; one son Daryl (Leah) Randolph of Shipman, IL; five grandchildren Dylan, MacKenzie (Ben), Paige, Ashton, and Noah; sister Evelyn (Mike) Gonzales; two brothers Dale (Laurie) Luster and Dennis (Lisa) Luster; brother in law Chuck Randall.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Quinten and Thelma; husband, Gene; son Bradley Randolph; sister Cheryl Randall.
Visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of service at 12 pm on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Cremation Rites have been accorded and entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Dow Baptist Church or to the family.
Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com