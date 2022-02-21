Virginia Andrews

Virginia Belle (Marshall) Andrews, 82, died at 9:50 a.m., Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab in Hardin.
She was born in Jerseyville, Illinois on October 16, 1939, one of two children born to Louis Edward and Ruth Esther (Calhoun) Marshall.
She attended Jerseyville schools, and was employed as a cook at the former White Spot in Jerseyville, and retired as a packer from Owens-Illinois Glass Manufacturing in Alton when the plant closed, after 19 years of service.
She married Henry Robert Andrews, and they shared many years together before his death on March 29, 2017.
Surviving are a son, Paul Utterback, and his fiance' Dinah Breitweiser of Jerseyville; a step-daughter, Robbin Garis Boos of Osceola, Fl.; four grandchildren, Catlin Utterback, Joseph Utterback, Craig Utterback and Cory Utterback; a great granddaughter; and a brother and sister in-law, James and Jean Marshall of Grafton.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Marvin Edward Utterback.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 until time of funeral services at 12 noon at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow in the Noble Cemetery in Otterville.
Memorials may be given to the St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic Schools in Jerseyville.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Early closings and cancellations for Thur. Feb. 17
- New site sought for planned coffee shop in Godfrey
- Vehicle stolen at West Alton gas station
- Springfield man accused in Bethalto burglary
- Cathy Courtoise
- Closings and cancellations for Fri. Feb. 18
- Larry Courtoise
- East Alton recognizes heroes in recent shooting case
- Amy Adams
- Josh Lipe