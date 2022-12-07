Virgil Franklin Edmiston, 78, of Jerseyville, died at 9:31 a.m., Monday, December 5, 2022 at Willow Rose Rehab and Health Care Center in Jerseyville.
Surviving:
Wife: Alice Mae Edmiston of Jerseyville
Son: Timothy Edmiston of Fidelity
5 Grandchildren 9 Great Grandchildren
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday.
Burial will be in Maple Lawn Cemetery in Fidelity.
Memorials may be given to his family in care of the funeral home.
