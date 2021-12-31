Violet Jeanette Jackson, 86, formerly of Jerseyville, died at 6:55 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital.
She was born on June 7, 1935 in Greene County to the late Clarence Alfred and Edith L. (Miller) Lenington.
She married Leroy Jackson on November 4, 1951 in Jerseyville and together they were the proud parents of four children.
Devout in her faith, Jeanette was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Jerseyville, where she was employed as the church secretary for 20 years, prior to her retirement in 1995. Growing up, she made a conscious effort to ensure that her children attended church every Sunday, and instilled in them the importance of faith.
She had a deep love for her community, and devoted countless hours of her time volunteering for both the American Red Cross and Jersey Community Hospital.
She was a master cook and prepared roast and potatoes every Sunday after church when her children were growing up and made the absolute best fried chicken in her iron skillet. Her farmhouse kitchen was always open to any and everyone, and became a common gathering place for her family and their friends alike.
She enjoyed reading, putting together jigsaw puzzles and was known for saving absolutely everything!
Above all else, she was fiercely devoted to her family, always putting their needs above her own. Even in her final days, she made sure to remind her children that the greatest gift of all was the privilege of being their mother. Her selflessness didn’t stop there, her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the apple of her eye and she spoiled them with her hugs, of course, her cooking and unconditional love.
In her family’s eyes, she will remain the most beautiful soul that ever lived. She will be fondly remembered by all who knew her for her soft-spoken, quiet demeanor and her strength and perseverance for whatever life threw her way.
Surviving are her four children and their spouses, Randall and Bonnie Jackson of Bowling Green, Missouri, Rodney and Cindy Jackson of Grafton, Robin and Mike Chapman of Bowling Green, Missouri and Regan and Cindy Jackson of Jerseyville; eleven grandchildren, Nacole (Jason) Lukefahr of Wildwood, Missouri, Garrett Jackson of Bowling Green, Missouri, Chance (Lyndsey) Jackson of Mozier, Sara (Adam) Snyder of Alton, Brennan Jackson of Alton, Brandon Jackson of Edwardsville, Ashley (Mike) McLaren of Wentzville, Missouri, Krista (Tyler) Anderson of Troy, Missouri, Hannah (Justin) Green of Grafton, Christopher Jackson and Matthew Jackson, both of Jerseyville; along with twelve great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Alfred Lenington; her mother and step-father, Edith and John Reynolds and a sister, Hazel Jackson Gardner; and a brother, Leon Lenington.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Thursday at First Baptist Church in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to First Baptist Church in Jerseyville.
