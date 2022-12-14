Vickie Meyer

Vickie Kay Meyer, 68, died at 9:52 a.m., Friday, December 9, 2022 at Jerseyville Estates.
She was born in Alton, Illinois on June 27, 1954 and was the daughter of Lula Mae Meyer.
She was a loyal and faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville, and enjoyed the friendships she created with her fellow parishioners.
Vickie was an avid fan of Elvis Presley and had a loving and giving heart. She had a special place in her heart for animals, most especially her two Chihuahua’s, Cookie and Jenny and supported animal rescues as often as possible.
Surviving are her mother, Lula Mae Meyer of Jerseyville; four sisters, Connie (Jim) Preston of Florida, Paula Summers of Roodhouse, Cathy Coulson of Jerseyville and Rose Summers of Carrollton; three brothers, Dale (Pam) Summers of Jerseyville, Willie Summers of Roodhouse and Charley Summers of Rockbridge.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul and Velma Meyer as well as aunt and uncle, Fred and Dorothy (Weller) Meyer.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m., Monday, December 19, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. Bob Taylor will officiate.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville or to Riverbend Humane Society.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com