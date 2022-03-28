Vernon Baiers

Vernon Leroy Baiers, 84, died at 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022 in the Emergency Room at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.
He was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan on February 1, 1938, one of four children born to the late Jacob and Elsie (Kepp) Baiers.
Vernon was a United States Navy Veteran and was employed as a Roofing Inspector for Ferguson Roofing, prior to his retirement.
He married the former Wanda Marie Berry on April 14, 1959 in Wichita, Kansas and together they were the proud parents of two children, sharing in many wonderful memories throughout their nearly 63 years of marriage.
Surviving are his wife, Wanda Baiers of Jerseyville; a daughter and son in-law, Marie and Billy Miller of Lake Lotawana, Missouri; a son and daughter in-law, Vernon and Angela Baiers of Winter Haven, Florida; four grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; as well as two brothers, Jimmy Baiers of Benton Harbor, Michigan and Robert Baiers of Texas.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Jarvis.
Private services were conducted.
