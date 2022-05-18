Patricia Kay “Trish” Ivers, 47, was wrapped in the arms of Jesus at 11:55 p.m., Sunday, May 15, 2022 at her home in Jerseyville, surrounded by the love of her family.
She was born on June 14, 1974 in Jerseyville, the second of three daughters born to William and Rosemary (Blasa) Ivers.
Trish was a warm and loving individual and since childhood, had a special place in her heart for animals.
She grew up in west of Kane and was a 1992 graduate of Jersey Community High School, where she excelled in basketball, track and cross country, earning a basketball scholarship at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri. She went on to attend Quincy University and worked for many years as a caregiver at Rosewood Care Center, Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Jerseyville Manor.
She married Christina “Chris” Graham on June 15, 2019 in Jerseyville and she survives.
Also surviving are her parents, Rosemary and Jerry Seehausen of Jerseyville and William “Bill” Ivers of Carrollton; a sister and brother in-law, Kelly and Shane Cox of Jerseyville; eight nieces and nephews; uncle and aunt, Jerry and Ethel Mae Summers; an aunt, Linda Blasa; her mother in-law, Cheryl Graham; a sister in-law, Stacy Graham, all of Jerseyville; along with many cousins and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ward and Elma Ivers and Fred and Lillian Blasa; a sister and brother in-law, Jennifer Sue “Jenny” and Henry Rethorn, who passed away on May 11, 2013; an uncle, Fred Blasa and her father in-law, Larry Graham.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m., Monday, May 23, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow at Kane Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the Family, in care of the funeral home.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com