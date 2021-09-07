Travis James "T.J." Crull, 35, died suddenly at 2:24 p.m., Sunday, August 29, 2021 at University of Kentucky Health Care in Lexington, Kentucky.
He was born in Jerseyville on March 31, 1986, and attended Jerseyville schools.
He enjoyed participating in and watching sports, especially football and basketball, and was a fan of the Chicago Bulls.
He resided in Decatur, Illinois for a number of years, where he was employed as a Painter at Caterpillar in Decatur until just a few weeks ago, when he relocated to Georgetown, Kentucky.
Surviving are two children, Layla Marie and Bentley Alexander; his father, Randall "Randy" Crull of Carrollton; his mother, Marsha Nettles of Georgetown, Kentucky; a brother, Patrik Crull of Georgetown, Kentucky and his three children, Emma Rose, Ethan and Eston; his grandmother, Dorothy (DeGeal) Ruyle of Georgetown, Kentucky; his step grandfather, Joe B. Van Hooser of Delhi.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Warren Laverne Crull, Patsy Ann (Brown) VanHooser, and Harold Clinton Nettles.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m., Tuesday until time of funeral services at 1 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. Tim Todd will officiate.
Burial will be in the Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Eldred.
Memorials may be given to the family in care of Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
