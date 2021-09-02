Travis J. "T.J." Crull, 35, of Lexington, Kentucky, formerly of Jerseyville, died at 2:24 p.m., Sunday, August 29, 2021 at University of Kentucky Health Care in Lexington, Kentucky.
