Tonya Fester

Tonya L. Fester, 37, of Bowling Green, MO, passed away on November 29, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO, after a hard fought battle with cancer.
She was born on September 14, 1985, in Jerseyville, IL, to Edward Fester and Desiree (Cox) Fester.
She loved cooking, writing, playing video games, and spending time with her family and friends. She had a heart of gold and will be sadly missed.
Tonya is survived by her father and step mother, Edward and Linda and her mother Desiree; Fiancé, Brian Montanelli of Bowling Green, MO; three brothers, Ed Fester Jr. of Hardin, Jeremy Fester of Brussels and Glen Fester of Pleasant Hill. Also surviving are 6 nieces and nephews; Hailen, Daemon, Justice, Ashton, Xaiver and Jeremy Jr. and many friends and extended family.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com