Toni Wedding

Toni Renee Wedding, 66, died unexpectedly at 12:45 p.m., Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.
She was born on May 28, 1956 in Alton, Illinois to the late Andrew and Pansy (Geisler) Coates.
She married Charles Nicholas Wedding on December 5, 1979 in Madison County, Illinois and together they have shared in 42 years of marriage.
She retired from Alton Medical Group, where she was employed as a Transcriptionist. Her greatest title, however, was that of a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her husband, Nick Wedding of Dow; four children, Josh Frisk of Steeleville, Missouri, Wendy (Billy) Duncan of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, Jamie Wedding of Elsah and Sylvia Wedding of Dow; eleven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; a brother, Stephen Coates; a sister, Pam McCoy; her mother in-law, Doris Wedding of Dow; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Zoey Gettings and her father in-law, William Wedding.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
