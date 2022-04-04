Tina Purdy, 64, died unexpectedly at 11:55 a.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022 at her residence.
She was born on October 16, 1957, one of four daughters born to the late William Chester and Anna Georgina (Oakland) Purdy.
Tina worked as a housekeeper throughout the area for many years and anyone who knew her, could attest to the love she had in her heart for animals.
Surviving are two nieces and their spouses, Amanda and Matt Czaia of Nutwood and Cheri and Keith Rone of Bowling Green, KY; as well as two brothers in-law, Steve “Sonny” Christie and Drexel “Drex” Harvey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Linda Kay Markham, Chiquita Harvey and Dr. Martha Lee “Marti” Christie.
Private interment will take place at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to your favorite Animal Shelter in Tina’s honor.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements. Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com