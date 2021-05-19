Timothy William Stinnett, 58, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus, at 10:40 p.m., Monday, May 17, 2021 after a nearly three year, hard fought, battle with colon cancer.
He was born in Wood River, Illinois on April 26, 1963, one of four children born to William Thomas and Marjorie Ann (Schneider) Stinnett.
In his early years, Tim attended Jerseyville schools, until moving to Pawnee, Illinois, where he graduated from Pawnee High School in 1981.
Coming from a family that possessed an immense love for the sport of golf, Tim was an avid golfer, and enjoyed playing with his Dad and brother Ben, where he became known as the "driver" of the bunch. He was also a St. Louis Cardinal fan, doing his best to never miss a game, whether it was on the television, radio, or as often as possible, in the stands at Busch Stadium. He was also a fan of the St. Louis Blues, and spent time with his sister and brother in-law, Beth and Dave Dalton, watching the games on the television.
Tim was also good with numbers and cards, and found his niche in the professional world, when he became a Dealer on the Alton Belle Casino, upon it's debut in September 1991. He later took his expertise to Ameristar St. Charles Casino in St. Charles, Missouri, when they opened in May of 1994, working 25 years until his illness forced his retirement.
Tim is survived by his siblings and their spouses, Ben and Nancy Stinnett of Shipman and Beth and Dave Dalton of Jerseyville; along with numerous loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and a host of good friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother in infancy, Thomas Clay Stinnett; his paternal grandparents, Pat and Marie Woods; and his maternal grandparents, Harold and Anna Schneider.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021 at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville with Father Martin Smith officiating.
Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
In lieu of flowers, plants and other remembrances, memorials would be appreciated to his family in care of the funeral home.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.