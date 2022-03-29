Timothy Kroeschel

Timothy John Kroeschel, 56, of Medora, Illinois, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Jersey Community Hospital.
He was born January 23, 1966, in Jerseyville, Illinois, to Billy and Mary Jane (Seidler) Kroeschel.
Tim was a farmer by trade, and also owned and operated Kroeschel Backhoe Service. He enjoyed the simple things in life: farming, 4-wheeling, fishing, family and his close friends, lovingly referred to as “The Tribe”. Those who knew him will remember his willingness to help a friend in need, a quality that will be missed by the entire community.
On August 8, 1987, Tim married the love of his life, Mickie Alward, in Shipman, Illinois. Together, they shared 34 years of marriage and were blessed with two daughters, Chelsea (Zach) Meyer of Chesterfield, and Lucy (Josh) Constable of Shipman. He will also be missed by his mother, Mary Jane Kroeschel; grandchildren, Dylan, Katelyn, Darcy, and Ryan Meyer, Dixie Constable; brother, Jim Kroeschel; sisters in law, Janet Kroeschel, Kendra (Dennis) Westfall, Becky (Chuck) Johnson; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy; brother, Tom Kroeschel; mother and father in law, Les and Dolores Alward.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Shipman with Pastor John Lottes officiating.
Burial will follow in Shipman Cemetery.
Memorials in Tim’s name can be made to Zion Lutheran Church or Medora Volunteer Fire Department.
