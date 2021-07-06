Tiffany Marie Ritter, 42, died unexpectedly at 6:25 p.m., Friday, June 25, 2021 at her residence of natural causes.
She was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on December 25, 1978, the youngest of three children born to Michael and Mary Ann (Tepen) Ritter.
Tiffany attended Holy Ghost Catholic School in Jerseyville, before moving with her family to the Nashville, Tennessee area in 1989, where she would graduate from Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tn.
She was a licensed massage therapist, and after relocating back to Jerseyville in 2018, she became a much loved bartender at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jerseyville.
It was no secret that Tiffany had a deep love and passion for both the St. Louis Cardinals as well as being the greatest aunt in the world to her five nephews, whom she loved to spoil.
Surviving are her father, Michael Ritter, and his companion, Connie Blackorby of Jerseyville; two brothers and a sister in-law, Todd and Marie Ritter of O'Fallon, IL., and Thomas Ritter of Murfreesboro, Tn.; her five nephews, whom she considered her own, Tegan, Tate, Dillon, Challon and Caydon.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ann Ritter; and her grandparents, Joseph and EstherRitter and Jonn "Ben" and Catherine Tepen.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Tiffany's life on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to the Riverbend Humane Society in Jerseyville, in care of Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, who is in charge of the arrangements.
