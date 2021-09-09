Thomas Julian Stierley, 81, passed away at 8:13 p.m., Monday, September 6, 2021 in the Emergency Room at Jersey Community Hospital.
He was born on March 10, 1940 in Alton, Illinois and grew up in East Alton, Illinois, where he was lovingly raised by Rassie Hill.
He served our country honorably with the United States Army and upon his return home from the service, settled in Jersey County.
He married the former Clara Mae Dunham on September 16, 1970 at the First Baptist Church in Jerseyville, sharing in 46 years of marriage prior to her death on January 7, 2017.
Tom learned from a very young age, the value of hard work and worked tirelessly to provide the best possible life for his family, retiring as a Truck Driver for Ford Motor Company.
A country boy at heart, he enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing and playing horseshoes. He had a deep love for Country/Western music and films, with Walker Texas Ranger being among his favorites (and naturally so, as they shared the exact same birthdate).
Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and was fortunate to have been given the opportunity to create many lasting memories with them throughout his life.
Surviving are a son, Darrell Stierley of Jerseyville; four grandchildren, Tyler Stierley of Alton, Kayle Stierley of Linn Creek, Missouri, Sydney Stierley of Jerseyville and Cole Stierley of Jerseyville; four great-grandchildren, Jayden, Charlie Mae, Camilla and Vivian.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Theresa Link; two brothers, Gale and Ron Stierley; as well as three sisters, Clara Elder, Barbara Flynn and Lola Marsh.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1 p.m., Monday, September 13, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the Family, in care of the funeral home.
Memories may be shared by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com