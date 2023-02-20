Thomas Holbert

Thomas Eugene Holbert, 77, died at 12:51 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at his home. Born September 22, 1945 in Alton, he was the son of Howard Elmer and Adeline May (Anderson) Holbert. Tom was a member of Bethel Chapel in Granite City. He retired as a truck driver. He enjoyed wood working and as well as working on trucks and tractors and also enjoyed helping on the family farm. Surviving is Katherine A. Holbert, a daughter, Tracie Holbert (David Barlow) of White Hall, a son, Thomas W. Holbert (Ashley) of Alton, and three grandchildren, Nathaniel, Campbell and Landon. Also surviving is his twin brother, Richard Holbert of Edwardsville. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Raymond Holbert and two sisters, Margo Lawrence and Janet Terpening. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 24, 2023. Pastor David Brimm will officiate. Burial will be at Ingersoll Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Bethel Chapel. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
