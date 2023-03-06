Thomas DeSherlia

Thomas Charles DeSherlia, 87, peacefully passed away at home on March 1, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Tom was born March 24, 1935, in Gilead, IL to Charles and Lillie (Cottingham) DeSherlia. He was a twin brother to Jim DeSherlia who proceeded him in death, September 1999. Tom married the love of his life Dolores (Malone) DeSherlia. They were happily married for 66 years. Surviving are his wife, his 4 Daughters; Linda DeSherlia Crull, Rhonda Peuterbaugh (Randy), JoAnn Comporato (Doug), and Kelly Herter (Tony). He had 8 grandkids; Jessica Peuterbaugh, Whitney Phelps (Clyde), Audrey Giberson (Andy), Joey Herter (Katie), Kailey Herter (Jamie), Lillie Carstens (Joel), Dalton Comporato, and Dawson Comporato. He had 4 great-grandchildren; Willow, Pete, Alora, and Paul. Tom had many nieces and nephews that were very special to him. He was proceeded in death by his parents and siblings; Walter, Fred, Cecelia, Helen, Eddie, Paul, Louie, Flora B., and Harold. Tom was also proceeded in death by his beloved dog Rascal.
Tom had many careers. He was a commercial fisherman, carpenter, and an oil wildcatter. He was a Jack of all trades and mastered them all. Tom’s greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was always there to lend a helping hand to his family and others in need of his skills and talents. He placed great value on learning. Tom’s wisdom was patiently shared with others wanting to learn. Some of his favorite pastimes were playing cards, fishing, tinkering in his shed, and creating with his hands.
Some might say he is a Legend.
The family will have a celebration of life which will be determined at a later date.
Any donations can be made to Calhoun Ambulance.
