Thomas B. Flynn, 94, of Jerseyville, died at 11:28 p.m., Monday, March 21, 2022 at his residence.

Surviving are:

Wife:                Donna Flynn of Jerseyville

Six Children:    Jeffrey Flynn of Jerseyville

                         Diane Flynn of Jerseyville

                          Carol Jean Flynn of Springfield

                         Paula Baumgartner of Jerseyville

                          Joni Gross of Jerseyville

                          Gregory Flynn of Dow

10 Grandchildren    17 Great Grandchildren    3 Great Great Grandchildren

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville.

Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Jerseyville with Jerseyville American Legion Post 492 conducting military graveside rites.

Memorials may be given to the Salvation Army or BJC Hospice-Greene County.