Thomas B. Flynn, 94, of Jerseyville, died at 11:28 p.m., Monday, March 21, 2022 at his residence.
Surviving are:
Wife: Donna Flynn of Jerseyville
Six Children: Jeffrey Flynn of Jerseyville
Diane Flynn of Jerseyville
Carol Jean Flynn of Springfield
Paula Baumgartner of Jerseyville
Joni Gross of Jerseyville
Gregory Flynn of Dow
10 Grandchildren 17 Great Grandchildren 3 Great Great Grandchildren
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville.
Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Jerseyville with Jerseyville American Legion Post 492 conducting military graveside rites.
Memorials may be given to the Salvation Army or BJC Hospice-Greene County.