Thelma N. Goon, 76, of Brighton, passed away at her home, surrounded by the love of her family, the morning of Monday, November 22, 2021.
She was born September 22, 1945, in Piasa, Illinois, to the late Clarence and Nancy (Smith) Emmons.
On April 4, 1964, she married Thomas Lee Goon, in Geneva, Illinois. He preceded her in death on March 24, 2001.
Thelma was an amazing, strong, sweet woman who enjoyed time with her family and reading her Bible. She had a love for bowling, volleyball, classic cars, and providing the neighborhood dogs with treats. Thelma enhanced the lives of everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. She was greatly loved and will be so greatly missed as her family carries her memory with them.
This amazing woman will be missed by her sister, Linda Hood; three daughters, Nancy Marie Tucker, Katherine Lynn Goon-Garcia, Amanda Lou (John) Mueller; six grandchildren, Haley Elizabeth Tucker, Ashley Marie (Michael) Fisher, Colton Thomas (Jennifer) Leber, Katlyn Thelma Garcia, Christian Thomas Garcia, Thomas Lee Schlafer; and three wonderful great grandchildren, Gabriel Lee Garcia, William Thomas Tucker and Luna Garcia.
In addition to her husband, Thomas Lee, and parents, Clarence and Nancy Marie, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald, Clarence, Jr.; and sisters, Barbara, Shirley, and Mary Lou.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton. Pastor Ray Robinson will officiate.
Burial will follow in Asbury Cemetery.
Memorials in Thelma’s name can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
