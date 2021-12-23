Thelma Luster

Thelma J Luster, 96, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville.
She was born on March 3, 1925 in Vandalia, IL the daughter of Harry and Pearl (Ellison) Diveley. She married Quentin Luster on October 23, 1943 and he preceded her in death in 1982.
Thelma is a former member of Brown Street Baptist Church. She loved reading from a tree as a little girl and enjoyed library books. As a child she dodged bull and horn with her best friend Bucky. She has traveled to all 50 states and Europe. Thelma was proud to have survived floods along the East Coast. She enjoyed sewing, especially girl's dresses and quilting. Thelma continued to sow vegetable gardens after the passing of her husband, Quentin, in 1982.
Thelma is survived by four children and their spouses, Virginia and Gene Randolph, Evelyn and Michael Gonzales, Dale and Adel Luster, and Dennis and Lisa Luster; a sister, Kay and Ed Spain; a former son-in-law, Charles Randall; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Quentin; she is preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Cheryl Randall.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
Burial will take place in the Fosterburg Cemetery.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.