Thelma Marie Heyen, 71, of Medora, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, in Medora.
She was born on June 23, 1950, in Malden, MO, the daughter of the late Loran and Alta (Peters) Wallace.
Thelma married Gerald Heyen on July 26, 1972, in Carlinville. He survives.
Together Thelma and Gerald farmed and raised their family. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and birdwatching. Thelma’s greatest joy was raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald; four daughters Sandra Wallace of Hillsboro, IL, Synthia Forsythe of Alton, IL, Martha (Mike) Wilton of Medora, and Carrie (Sean) Heyen of Carlinville; one son Dennis (Nicole) Heyen of St. Paul, MO; thirteen grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; two brothers Bobbie (Julie) Wallace and Darrell (Velinda) Wallace; several nieces and nephews.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, Loran and Alta; siblings Louise Graham, Betty Hines, Linda Geisler, Ray Wallace, Kenny Wallace, Myrlene Cookemboo, Mary Turner, Harvey Wallace, Marsha Wallace, and Bonnie Zirkelbach, and an infant brother Jimmy Wallace.
Visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of funeral service at noon on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora.
Burial will follow at Summerville Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to American Lung Association.
