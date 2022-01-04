Terry Lee & Kathy Jean Stromske, 73 and 70, both passed away on December 29, 2021 in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. Terry was born on August 12, 1948 in Rainelle, West Virginia to Louis & Virginia (Cox) Stromske. Kathy was born on July 12, 1951 in Wood River to Dave and Alice (McRae) Chamness. Terry married Kathy (Holliday) on February 3, 1971 at St. Mary’s Church in Alton.
Terry and Kathy, along with Dave and Alice, started their family foundation in Grafton on a vacant plot of land with their blood, sweat and tears which today still carries on with their children and grandchildren.
Terry and Kathy had a family and friends first mindset. Terry was known for his wholesomeness and his closest to perfect as a person could be. He was always willing to share his vast mechanical knowledge with friends, family, and even a stranger in need.
An artist at heart, Kathy worked full time and still provided the nurturing and loving home for their children and grandchildren. Her many varieties of crafts hang in many homes of family and friends.
Together as husband and wife Terry and Kathy were the perfect duo. In nearly 51 years of marriage Kathy and Terry’s proudest achievements were their children and grandchildren.
Magan will miss Buddy Ol’ Papa and being his all around partner in crime, whether that be racing the mowers when mowing the lawn or squealing the tires when riding in his truck. She will miss being Grandma’s sweetie pie at her side baking, painting, and being her creative assistant. Magan mastered the uncracked cheesecake with Grandma Kathy’s secret.
Camille was blessed to be able to spend as much time as she wanted with Papa who was the one that fueled her love for donuts, ice cream, and popsicles. Sweet Pea, as she was known by Maw, loved shopping and collecting shells at The Gulf. They shared the love of being home bodies and just curling up together listening to music. Papa and Maw were astounded by Camille’s impressive intelligence at such a young age and could not wait to see what the future would bring for her.
Emmitt will miss his number one fan of baseball, Papa, which was his best buddy. He adored being Maw’s love-bug and the many hugs she gave. Emmitt’s millions of questions never went unanswered by Papa. Emmitt will miss his shopping trips to Dollar General and pulling pranks on Maw, be it fake cockroaches in the bedsheets or the rat that he would smuggle in his suitcase on their travels for her to find.
Terry was a retired GM journeyman mechanic and a member of the VFW and the International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers Union. He was also a US Navy Vietnam War veteran. Kathy was a retired office supervisor at GTI. They were members of St. Mary’s Church in Alton.
Terry and Kathy are survived by their children: Michael (Jessica) Stromske of Grafton and Beth (Nick) Hausman of Alabama; their grandchildren: Magan Stromske, Camille & Emmitt Hausman; and Terry’s sister: Sheila Schuster of Missouri. Terry and Kathy are preceded in death by their parents, Louis and Virginia Stromske, Dave and Alice Chamness, and their daughter, Aria Ann Stromske, and Kathy’s siblings, Linda Gresham and Michael Holladay. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Disabled American Veteran (DAV.org).
Per their wishes, Terry and Kathy were both cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS